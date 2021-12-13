Premier Mark McGowan To Announce Dates For Border Opening

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan is set to announce the official opening date of WA’s hard borders today.

Premier McGowan will reveal which dates the state will open up to domestic and international travellers after months of tight border restrictions.

The premier previously said he would reveal these dates once the state hits the 80 percent fully vaccinated target which is set to be reached at some point today.

Once borders open to interstate and international travellers, a list of entry requirements will be put in place to prevent further spread of the virus.

The state government’s transition plan will require interstate visitors to be fully vaccinated and return a negative PCR test 72 hours before departure and to undertake a Covid test on arrival.

For those travelling from overseas, the same rules apply however, travellers will also need to quarantine for 14 days if they are categorised as high risk.

While maximum efforts will be deployed at the border to prevent the spread of the virus, further restrictions may be enforced in an effort to manage the spread.

These restrictions may include mask wearing in high risk, indoor settings and mandatory proof of vaccination at nightclubs and large events.

The news of the borders opening is welcomed by hundreds of families who have not seen loved ones since the beginning of last year.

Businesses are also keen to see visitors cross the border with the state government earlier announcing a $185 million ‘reconnect’ WA campaign which will help to boost business and attract tourism after the border opens.

