Premier Marshall Announces Easing Of Restrictions Statewide

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall revealed that a number of restrictions will ease statewide, coming into effect from midnight.

Hospitality venues, including pubs/bars/cafes can increase their outdoor area up to 75% capacity, while indoor settings remain the same.

Restrictions on home gatherings will see a major change, South Aussies have been limited to 10 visitors for several weeks.

"We will be able to move home gathering from 10 up to 50," Marshall explained.

"Fitness centres will move from density of 1.7 (square) metres to 1.4 square metres. As of Monday we can have 50% of people back at work."

The rules will be under review again in two weeks time, with further changes expected.

It comes as the state reported 1,693 new cases on Thursday, meaning there are 14,528 active cases of coronavirus.

The figures taken by the health department, Marshall said 206 cases were in hospital, 16 of whom are in intensive care and five on ventilators.

Sadly, there were seven further deaths coming out of Thursday's figures.

In better news, the easing of restrictions will also mean the ban placed on standing consumption of food and beverages will be lifted for outside venues.

Mr Marshall again urges all residents to continue wearing their masks.

"This is still a highly transmissible variant, we want to make sure we can do everything we can to ease those restrictions but not have a second wave in South Australia," he said.

