Premier Peter Gutwein Reveals State's Back To School Plan

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has revealed a back-to-school plan which will see students receive a Covid Care Package before term one starts.

The Covid Care Packs will contain two rapid antigen tests which students will need to use if they begin to exhibit symptoms or become close contacts.

Mr Gutwein’s announcement follows yesterday’s National Cabinet meeting where state leaders failed to agree on a Covid-safe back-to-school plan.

The state’s Covid plan will also require teachers and secondary school students to wear masks indoors, while primary school students will be exempt.

Surgical masks will be distributed to schools and available for all students including those at a primary school level.

If a student tests positive to Covid, other students who attended the same classroom will still be authorised to attend school until they begin showing symptoms.

Parents and caregivers will be alerted to the positive case and asked to monitor their children.

If up to five children from the same class test positive for the virus, this will be classified as an “outbreak” and will be handled according to Public Health protocols.

There will be a supply of back-up RAT kits available for when students begin to exhibit symptoms and will be distributed as needed.

According to Premier Peter Gutwein, all schools will have an outbreak management plan ready which has been approved by Public Health.

The outbreak plan will cover virtual learning for those who test positive for the virus and for those considered close contacts and are forced into quarantine.

To support a potential outbreak, 1,700 relief teachers will be available to step in the case teachers are impacted by the outbreak.

Critical worker exemptions will also be granted for teachers deemed close contacts and another 400 retired teachers will also be listed as potential relief teachers.

