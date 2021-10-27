Premier Steven Marshall Defends The 90% Vaccination Target As “Absolutely” Realistic

Premier Steven Marshall joined Roo & Ditts this morning and defended South Australia’s 90% vaccination target as realistic.

"Absolutely it is (realistic)," Premier Marshall said.

"If you look at New South Wales and the ACT, they’re definitely gonna hit that if they haven’t hit it already, and I don’t see any reason why we won’t in South Australia.

"Everybody here is really on board with the way that we’ve handled Covid-19 in South Australia, when we’ve asked them to get tested they have, when we’ve asked them to use QR codes they have.

"I know there was a lot of hesitancy, Roo, a couple of months ago, we thought 30-35% of people wouldn’t get vaccinated, but we’ve seen a lot of that hesitancy disappear, especially with what’s happened in Sydney and Melbourne."

Marshall said that he expected the SA roadmap would lead to a spike in vaccinations.

"We’ve had that vaccination rate now stayed up over 100,00 doses each week for the last three or four weeks, and I expect that will surge now when people know that actually, the borders are going to open on the 23rd of November," he said.

"[It's a] huge relief to people who’ve been isolated and dislocated from friends and family interstate and not being able to go to weddings and funerals and other big events for their families."

Premier Marshall also spoke about when South Australians will be able to stop wearing face masks, and hit back at the council over the Riverbank Arena decision.

