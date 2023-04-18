Premier To Take Action Over "Concerning" Allegations At Brisbane Spinal Injury Unit

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has vowed to take action following recent allegations of poor patient care at Brisbane’s spinal injury unit.

The state premier said the allegations against the spinal unit at Princess Alexandra Hospital are “concerning”.

“They are very concerning and I expect them to be fully investigated by the HHS,” she said.

“People spend a long time there. I understand that they’re not there for a short term. And they really do need a state of the art facility.”

Whistle-blowers claim that patients are being neglected and left to lie in their own faeces for long periods of time.

There have also been claims that some patients are forced to sit naked in front of other patients.

When the hospital was confronted by these allegations, they claimed they had not heard about the care concerns and would begin an investigation.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said she wants to ensure all staff working in the unit have the proper skills to attend to their patients.

Investigations into the claims are ongoing.

