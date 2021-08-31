Premier Under Fire After Sports Stars Granted Border Exemptions

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is facing criticism after the hard border ban was relaxed to allow sports stars and their families across the Queensland border.

More than 100 NRL players, family members, and league officials arrived in the State yesterday on a charter flight from Sydney.

Premier under fire after sports stars granted border exmeptions

The Indian and Australian women’s cricket teams are currently in hotel quarantine in the State despite health orders allowing only essential workers from NSW who have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Premier has defended the decision made by the Health Officer.

“I didn’t grant the exemptions, the Chief Health Officer granted the exemptions.”

This comes after the Coolangatta/Tweed community has been lobbying for a change in hard border restrictions to allow border residents to cross freely work commitments.

Queensland residents expressed their anger over the double standard for sports stars.

Queensland hotel quarantine is at capacity and has been a point of contention for Queenslanders trying to return home, but do not have the option of home quarantine.

This has spurred Prime Minister Scott Morrison to call on the State Government to introduce home quarantine to allow Queensland residents to return home after being barred from the State.

The entry ban from NSW, ACT, and Victoria is scheduled to lift next Wednesday.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.