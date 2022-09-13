Premiers To Push For Extended Paid Pandemic Leave At National Cabinet Meeting

State premiers are angling for ongoing paid pandemic leave ahead of Wednesday’s National Cabinet meeting.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews hope to push the Albanese government to extend the pandemic leave scheme beyond the September 30 deadline.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Australia Today - discussing the stories that matter to you.

Promising last month to have “a collegiate discussion” about the ongoing likelihood of paid pandemic leave, Anthony Albanese on Tuesday told reporters that since July 20 the Federal government had paid out $320 million for pandemic leave.

The isolation payment of up to $750 for people without sick leave, is once again in the headlines as Treasurer Jim Chalmers prepares to hand down his first budget in October.

Chalmers had warned in August that the pandemic payments “can’t continue forever” with than $2.2 billion paid out since the start of the pandemic.

A spokesman for Mr Perrottet, said the premier was of the opinion that “if isolation requirements remain in place, then joint Commonwealth payments should continue”.

While a spokesperson for the Victorian premier said Andrews’ believed “people should be financially supported if the public health advice is that they are required to isolate”.

More to come.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.