Premiership Assistant Returns To Port Adelaide Coaching Ranks For 2020

Port Adelaide will welcome back Geoff Morris to their coaching panel for 2020.

Morris worked as an assistant coach under Mark Williams until 2006, working as part of the coaching panel that delivered the Power their 2004 AFL premiership.

Since 2006, Morris has worked at Hawthorn for the next 13 years, first as a development coach and then as part of the Hawks’ recruiting team.

During that time Hawthorn won four AFL premierships - 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2015

Most recently Morris, has overseen Hawthorn’s recruiting from zones west of Victoria from his base in Adelaide.