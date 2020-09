It's a two horse race for the Brisbane Broncos head coaching role between Kevvie Walters and Paul Green.

But despite currently being coach less for 2021 a Premiership winning duo could be a chance of reuniting at the club.

What a story this would be!

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.