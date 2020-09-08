Prepare For Bushfire Season With NSW Rural Fire Service's Get Ready Weekend

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is inviting you to join their Get Ready Weekend on September 19-20 to prepare for bushfire season and start a broader conversation about disaster preparation.

Councillor Glenn Andreazza, Senor Deputy Captain of Kooba Brigade said,

“The 2019/20 bushfire season was the most devastating bushfire season in our State’s history. It was a stark reminder of the danger of fire. It was also a reminder of the importance of being prepared and having a plan.

“In the lead up to our next fire season - with the previous one in the not so distant past and the impacts still being felt across NSW - communities are understandably keen to know more about getting ready.

Each year, communities throughout the state are faced with the possibility of experiencing the devastating effects of bushfires, floods, storms, heatwaves, power outages, and other emergencies, which is why early preparation is vital.

Commissioner of Resilience NSW, Shane Fitzsimmons said that this year has been "one of unparalleled emergencies", adding,

“Our emergency service organisations do an incredible job keeping us safe, but they can only do so much. Being aware and prepared is everyone’s responsibility.”

To help you learn more about how to be prepared, the annual Get Ready Weekend will be held both in person and online. You can find out more about the event closest to you at your local RFS brigade's Facebook page, or by visiting www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

