Presents to knock Dad’s socks off

Dad’s a pretty top fella and, to be honest, he deserves a bit better than socks and jocks. Imagine the delight on his face when he unwraps a gift unlike any you’ve given him before. Thanks to these great ideas from Harvey Norman, you can win some serious brownie points this year without having to do too much thinking. Win-win!

Everdure by Heston Blumenthal CUBE Charcoal BBQ

Made from lightweight cold-rolled steel, Dad can take this compact charcoal BBQ virtually anywhere.

Ninebot Kickscooter Es2 Folding Electric Scooter

Great for exploring and zipping around, the enhanced stability keeps Dad safe as he ups his street cred.

Garmin Instinct GPS Smart Watch

Boasting rugged construction and comprehensive range of activity tracking technologies, Dad can stay connected as he shreds his fitness regime.

Firebox BBQ Steel Pizza Oven

Pizzas made atop Dad’s BBQ, just for you. This is where that win-win really comes into play.

Uniden Wireless Home Security

Dad can monitor his castle with 4.3” monitor, 2 weather-proof cameras, 2-way speaker function, night vision and wireless communication.

With Harvey Norman, knocking Christmas gifts out of the park is easier than chewing on a candy cane. And boy, is that easy!