Pressure On State Government To Open More Vaccination Hubs In The Regions

There's pressure on the State Government to open more mass vaccination hubs in the regions.

Whitsundays MP, Amanda Camm reckons there's been a lot of vaccine confusion, with some of her electorate travelling to Mackay and Townsville to get the COVID jab.

"What we've seen is an announcement of vaccination hubs which has been fantastic for the communities of Sarina and Bowen, for my communities in the Whitsundays - Proserpine, Cannonvale and Airlie Beach, we don't have a vaccination hub," he said.

She's calling for a dedicated Whitsunday facility.

Sarina residents can be vaccinated at the Sarina Leagues Club for two weeks (Monday to Friday) starting September 20 from 9am to 4:30pm.

Bowen residents can be vaccinated at the Port Denison Sailing Club from 20-25 September from 8:30am to 4pm and from 8:30am to 12pm on 26 September.

The clinic will then move to Airlie Beach, Proserpine, Collinsville, Calen, Cape Gloucester, Hayman and Hamilton islands.

