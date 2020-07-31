Preston Campbell Reveals His Favourite Indigenous Rugby League Player Of All Time

Getty Images

The man who created the All-Stars concept, Preston Campbell has revealed his favourite Indigenous Rugby League player of all time when he joined Triple M's Rush Hour with MG on Thursday.

"He was just an inspiration to me as a player," Campbell told Triple M. 

"He made me feel like I could do things I couldn't believe I could do, being a small bloke."

This was part of an extended interview with Campbell who also touched on the Indigenous Round and what it means to him; hear the full chat below.

31 July 2020

