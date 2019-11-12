Prett-ay, Prett-ay, Prett-ay Good: Curb Your Enthusiasm Is Coming Back Next Year

The long-awaited tenth season of Larry David’s cult classic Curb Your Enthusiasm finally has a release date.

David’s co-star Jeff Garlin announced on Instagram that the show will be back in January 2020 for the first time since since December 2017.

Curb is no stranger to long layoffs between instalments; season nine came in 2017, six years after the eighth season which itself came off the back of a nearly two-year hiatus.

No word yet on how or when it will make its way to Australian screens.

