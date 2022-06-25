PRGuy Unmasks True Identity In Friendlyjordies Video Amid Threats Of Legal Action

The person behind a pro-Daniel Andrews Twitter account @PRGuy17 has revealed his true identity amid threats from an infamous right-wing commentator to bring legal action against him.

Jeremy Maluta identified himself as the face behind the influential account, in an interview with YouTuber FriendlyJordies released on videlo on Friday, debunking myths that the account was run by a Labor staffer in the office of Premier Andrews.

“I don’t actually have any PR experience, I don’t actually have any social media experience or media experience of any kind,” Mr Maluta said.

“[Yemini]’s been fixated on this for quite some time,” Maluta said. “He’s gone and spent tens of thousands of dollars of his donors’ money to prove that I am either Dan Andrews or Dan Andrews’ wife or Dan Andrews’ staffer, and all he’s doing is proving in an election year that his theories about Dan Andrews were wrong."

The high-profile account has been a staunch supporter of Premier Daniel Andrews and Melbourne’s lockdown rules.

Recognisable by an image of Troy McClure from the Simpsons, @PRGuy17 is being sued for defamation by infamous right-winger Avi Yemini, who claims to be the chief reporter at Rebel News.

Mr Yemini wants to sue PRGuy claiming he has defamed him in published tweets, but to do that, he needs to know who PRGuy really is.

The right-wing journalist earlier this month, obtained a Federal Court order directing Twitter to reveal personal details linked to the anonymous account @PRGuy17.

But the information provided by the social media giant was not enough to identify the user, so Yemini went after Telstra in order to lodge a defamation claim in court.

While Yemini dubbed the Federal Court’s latest ruling a win, the newly revealed PR Guy said it would only “grow my voice”.

“I’m a fierce supporter of free speech — even when I disagree or my feelings are hurt — and I’ll fight for it,” he wrote on Tuesday night.

“I’m just getting started.” - PRGuy

@PRGuy17 boasts more than 89,000 followers on Twitter.

