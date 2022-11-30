Pricey’s Christmas Food Appeal

Donation bins are now delivered!

See below for a full list of locations where you can donate non-perishable, in-date food items for the next few weeks.

All donations stay local and help make someone’s Christmas a litter brighter this year.

Food Relief NQ proudly ensures that 100% of all donations goes straight back to feeding those in our community.

You could donate long life milk, weetbix, vegemite, rice, two-minute noodles, anything that is non-perishable!

FOOD RELIEF LOCATIONS:

ANZ Bank – 181 Sturt Street

Bayswater Road Radiators – Cnr Bayswater Rd and Duckworth St

Bendigo Bank – Hyde Park Centre

BM Webb Industrial Property – 104 Webb Drive

BOQ Castletown – Shop 55 Castletown Shopping Centre

Brown and Hurley Group – Ingham Road

Campbells Foods – 328 Woolcock St

Carmichael Ford – Charters Towers Rd

Choice The Discount Store – Willows Shopping Centre

Commonwealth Bank – Castletown

Cubic Defence Australia – 336 Bayswater Rd

Designworks – 6A, 238 Woolcock St

Dietician Department – TSV Hospital Allied Health Services Level 1

Ergon Energy – 32-46 Dalrymple Rd

Ergon Energy – Level 6, 420 Flinders St

Followmont Transport – Cnr Ingham Rd and Everett St

Galbirri Child Centre – Bundock St

Genesis Fitness Thuringowa – Unit 2, 45 Carthew St

Glencore – 100 Hunter St

Harcourts Real Estate – 210 Charters Towers Rd

Harvey Norman – Domain Central

Hastings Deering – Woolcock St

Pickering Hyundai – Sturt St

Joyce Mayne – 103 Duckworth St

Kith & Kin – 123 Ingham Rd

My Pet Hub – 12 Hervey Range Rd

NQIB Insurance Brokers – Ross River Rd

Occupational Therapy – TSV Hospital

Port Authority – Port of Townsville, South Townsville

QLD Youth Services – 16 Somer St, Hyde Park

Speech Therapy – TSV Hospital

St Mary McKillop – 28 Morindo Dr

Toms Tavern – Nathan St Aitkenvale

Tonkin Steel – 772-778 Ingham Rd

Travel Associates – Castletown Shopping Centre

Travel Associates – Flinders Street

Triple M – 9 Martinez Ave Hyde Park

TSV Rodders & Custom Car – 17a Yarrowee St

Uniting Church – Hinchinbrook Dr Kirwan

VCV (Mack) Trucks – Ingham Rd

Willows Shopping Centre Coles & Woolworths