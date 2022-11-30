Pricey’s Christmas Food Appeal
Lend Out A Helping Hand!
TRIPLE M
Donation bins are now delivered!
See below for a full list of locations where you can donate non-perishable, in-date food items for the next few weeks.
All donations stay local and help make someone’s Christmas a litter brighter this year.
Food Relief NQ proudly ensures that 100% of all donations goes straight back to feeding those in our community.
You could donate long life milk, weetbix, vegemite, rice, two-minute noodles, anything that is non-perishable!
FOOD RELIEF LOCATIONS:
ANZ Bank – 181 Sturt Street
Bayswater Road Radiators – Cnr Bayswater Rd and Duckworth St
Bendigo Bank – Hyde Park Centre
BM Webb Industrial Property – 104 Webb Drive
BOQ Castletown – Shop 55 Castletown Shopping Centre
Brown and Hurley Group – Ingham Road
Campbells Foods – 328 Woolcock St
Carmichael Ford – Charters Towers Rd
Choice The Discount Store – Willows Shopping Centre
Commonwealth Bank – Castletown
Cubic Defence Australia – 336 Bayswater Rd
Designworks – 6A, 238 Woolcock St
Dietician Department – TSV Hospital Allied Health Services Level 1
Ergon Energy – 32-46 Dalrymple Rd
Ergon Energy – Level 6, 420 Flinders St
Followmont Transport – Cnr Ingham Rd and Everett St
Galbirri Child Centre – Bundock St
Genesis Fitness Thuringowa – Unit 2, 45 Carthew St
Glencore – 100 Hunter St
Harcourts Real Estate – 210 Charters Towers Rd
Harvey Norman – Domain Central
Hastings Deering – Woolcock St
Pickering Hyundai – Sturt St
Joyce Mayne – 103 Duckworth St
Kith & Kin – 123 Ingham Rd
My Pet Hub – 12 Hervey Range Rd
NQIB Insurance Brokers – Ross River Rd
Occupational Therapy – TSV Hospital
Port Authority – Port of Townsville, South Townsville
QLD Youth Services – 16 Somer St, Hyde Park
Speech Therapy – TSV Hospital
St Mary McKillop – 28 Morindo Dr
Toms Tavern – Nathan St Aitkenvale
Tonkin Steel – 772-778 Ingham Rd
Travel Associates – Castletown Shopping Centre
Travel Associates – Flinders Street
Triple M – 9 Martinez Ave Hyde Park
TSV Rodders & Custom Car – 17a Yarrowee St
Uniting Church – Hinchinbrook Dr Kirwan
VCV (Mack) Trucks – Ingham Rd
Willows Shopping Centre Coles & Woolworths