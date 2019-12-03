Pride Week 2019
Right here in Albany
Block out your calendar for Nov 30-Dec 7th because with 12 events on this year there is something for the whole family! Every year Albany Pride keeps getting bigger and better!
All events open to the whole community.
Albany Pride is a local group offering peer networking and support for people in Albany who identify as LGBTIQA+, their families and friends, all ages, locals and visitors.
Events left for this week:
Tuesday 03/12
Pride Movie: Love, Simon - Free Screening at Albany Publilc Library from 6pm
Wednesday 04/12
Film Harvest Film: Orana Cinemas 6:15pm - 8pm
Thursday 05/12
Town Hall illumination: Free 6:30pm
Friday 06/12
Drag Bingo With DJ Barbie Q: Stirling Club 7pm - 9pm
Saturday 07/12
Make up with Ruby Jewlz: Old Auction Room 10:30am - 12:30pm
Then the Pride Christmas Pageant
Then.. The Drag Show: Studio 146 8pm - 11pm
Find tickets at albanypride.com.au or see Facebook events.