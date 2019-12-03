Pride Week 2019

Block out your calendar for Nov 30-Dec 7th because with 12 events on this year there is something for the whole family! Every year Albany Pride keeps getting bigger and better!

All events open to the whole community.

Albany Pride is a local group offering peer networking and support for people in Albany who identify as LGBTIQA+, their families and friends, all ages, locals and visitors.

Events left for this week:

Tuesday 03/12

Pride Movie: Love, Simon - Free Screening at Albany Publilc Library from 6pm

Wednesday 04/12

Film Harvest Film: Orana Cinemas 6:15pm - 8pm

Thursday 05/12

Town Hall illumination: Free 6:30pm

Friday 06/12

Drag Bingo With DJ Barbie Q: Stirling Club 7pm - 9pm

Saturday 07/12

Make up with Ruby Jewlz: Old Auction Room 10:30am - 12:30pm

Then the Pride Christmas Pageant

Then.. The Drag Show: Studio 146 8pm - 11pm

Find tickets at albanypride.com.au or see Facebook events.