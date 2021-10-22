Prime Minister Announces International Travel Exemptions Are Now Open

Welcome news if you have loved ones stranded overseas! Travel exemption applications are now open.

Parents of Aussie citizens and permanent residents can enter from November 1.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has welcomed news this morning that the first Qantas flight from Australia to London will take off in 10 days, with five holiday destinations also brought forward.

"The ground staff, the ground crew that is really getting Australia to take off today is the Australian people, who have gone out there and kept their part of the deal and have been getting vaccinated. Australia is en route to be one of the most vaccinated countries in the world," he said.

You can fill out an application on the Department of Home Affairs website.

