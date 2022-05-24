Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Determined To Step Up National Pandemic Strategy Amid Human Impact

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has sought a briefing on Covid from the Health Department to ‘step up the national strategy’ upon his return from Japan.

The move follows revelations that Australia has the highest per capita rate of Covid infections in the world.

“We need to continue to be vigilant and recognise that this pandemic is still having a real human impact,” Mr Albanese said.

Put down as a shift in the mood of Australians, experts say those ending up in hospital tend top be largely either unvaccinated, or haven’t had their booster, or have co-morbidities.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 12,114

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 312 / 12

Northern Territory

New cases: 236

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 17 / 1

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 820

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 90 / 3

Queensland

New cases: 5,118

Covid-related deaths: 18

Hospital and ICU admissions: 451 / 17

New South Wales

New cases: 8,751

Covid-related deaths: 14

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,234 / 38

Victoria

New cases: 11,656

Covid-related deaths: 16

Hospital and ICU admissions: 545 / 36

South Australia

New cases: 3,482

Covid-related deaths: 14

Hospital and ICU admissions: 232 / 9

Tasmania

New cases: 913

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 46 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 8,435

Covid-related deaths: 15

Hospital and ICU admissions: 327 / 10

