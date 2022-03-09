Prime Minister Scott Morrison Announces Extra Flood Funding For "Disaster Zones"

Residents in a number of flood damaged areas are condemning the Government’s decision to provide extra financial support to only a handful of areas in New South Wales.

The National Emergency Declaration will categorise some areas as “disaster zones” which will entitle residents in these areas to extra disaster payments.

Richmond Valley, Clarence Valley and Lismore have been categorised as disaster zones while nearby areas including Byron, Tweed and Ballina were excluded from the extra $1,000 payments.

While visiting flood damaged areas, Prime Minister Scott Morrison explained that the National Recovery and Resilience Agency and Emergency Management Australia had included only the “highest impacted areas” which they believe require more financial support.

“We’ll work closely with the NSW and Queensland governments to deliver further funding,” he said.

“The commonwealth disaster payments are not intended to solve every single economic need that people have.”

The government also promised to complete individual assessments for people in LGA’s outside of the “highest impacted areas”.

Federal MP for Richmond, Justine Elliot wrote in a Tweet that the Prime Minister’s decision to exclude areas like Tweed, Richmond and Byron is and “outrage”.

The extra disaster recovery payments will be automatically paid weekly to those who have already received financial assistance.

Adults are set to receive a total of $3,000 each, while children will receive $1,200.

The payments will be made between March 15 and March 22.

