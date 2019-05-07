Prime Minister Scott Morrison Has Been Hit By An Egg At An Event In Albury

7 May 2019

A protester has narrowly missed Scott Morrison while trying to egg him in Albury this morning.

Footage shows the woman attempting to crack the egg on the Prime Minister’s head at an event in Albury at the Country Woman's Association but it appears to bounce straight off.

It's also believed the protestor knocked over an elderly woman while trying to leave the scene. 

The egg did not appear to break. 

The Prime Minister has already responded to the incident on Twitter: 

