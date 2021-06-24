Prime Minister Scott Morrison Offers Brisbane A Quarantine Hub

Next to the airport

Article heading image for Prime Minister Scott Morrison Offers Brisbane A Quarantine Hub

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has put an offer to Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk: to pay for a quarantine facility next to Brisbane airport. 

The new hub - to be finished by early next year - would include 1000 beds in an effort to limit the number of outbreaks from hotel quarantine.

Annastacia Palaszczuk is reportedly considering the offer for the hub, after months of calling for one to be built in Toowoomba.

It comes as the state is continuing trace a spread from hotel quarantine, with three local cases on Thursday June 24 linked to a flight attendant.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.

 

Amber Lowther

24 June 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Brisbane news
Scott Morrison
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Listen Live!
Brisbane news
Scott Morrison
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Brisbane news
Scott Morrison
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs