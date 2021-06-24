Prime Minister Scott Morrison Offers Brisbane A Quarantine Hub
Next to the airport
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has put an offer to Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk: to pay for a quarantine facility next to Brisbane airport.
The new hub - to be finished by early next year - would include 1000 beds in an effort to limit the number of outbreaks from hotel quarantine.
Annastacia Palaszczuk is reportedly considering the offer for the hub, after months of calling for one to be built in Toowoomba.
It comes as the state is continuing trace a spread from hotel quarantine, with three local cases on Thursday June 24 linked to a flight attendant.
