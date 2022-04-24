Prime Minister Scott Morrison Pledges No New Taxes If Re-elected

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pledged no new taxes if the Coalition is re-elected along with billions of dollars’ worth of tax relief.

Scott Morrison is set to make an “iron-clad” guarantee that no new taxes will be introduced if he is re-elected.

Mr Morrison also promised to provide $100 billion in tax relief over a four-year period with a majority aimed at higher-income earners.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Labor have revealed it is unlikely there will be any tax reforms if the opposition leader Anthony Albanese is elected.

The Morrison government’s promises come as the Prime Minister faces a tough re-election campaign with a number of voters grappling with the increased cost of living.

While Scott Morrison vows there will be no increased taxes, Labor’s Penny Wong has committed to contributing over $100 million to the improvement of indigenous health and another $500 million to veterans’ health during a visit to Alice Springs.

Ms Wong says Labor will be working alongside first Nations people to improve the indigenous healthcare sector.

“Labor will take the approach or working in partnership ... to strengthen the sector,” she said.

“Don’t judge Mr Morrison on his announcements, judge him on what he has actually delivered,

“The First Nations communities in this land need a prime minister who will deliver on his commitments.”

Anthony Albanese currently remains at home in isolation after testing positive for Covid.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.