Prime Minister Scott Morrison Responds To Alleged "Nasty" Texts

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has responded to rumours surrounding an alleged text exchange between the former NSW Premier and a “senior Liberal cabinet minister”.

The Prime Minister claimed he is regularly the subject of “nasty” criticism which is all part and parcel of running the country.

His response follows reports of an alleged text exchange between former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and a cabinet minister which described Prime Minister Scott Morrison as a “horrible, horrible person”.

According to these alleged messages, the minister then responded to Ms Berejiklian’s claims calling Prime Minister Morrison a “complete psycho”.

After being asked multiple questions about the alleged exchange yesterday, Mr Morrison responded to more questions today saying he was yet to discuss the messages with Ms Berejiklian but was sure the pair had a nice relationship.

"It's always been very positive and I think we've worked very well together," - Prime Minister Scott Morrison

"Of course people say nasty things about you as Prime Minister all the time.

"Just switch on your social media feed and you'll get yourself quite a giggle, I get one all the time, it comes with the job."

While Prime Minister Scott Morrison does not sound convinced of the legitimacy of the messages, opposition leader Anthony Albanese appeared to back the messages saying the exchange involved "extraordinary text messages from the people who know Scott Morrison the best".

"These are people who observed him," he said.

The current NSW Premier has publicly condemned the chatter saying the rumours were nothing but “smear and gossip”.

"I have always found the Prime Minister to be a thoroughly decent man,” he said.

"To have news now reported from unsubstantiated text messages I think is terrible. We should be asking the Prime Minister about policy."

Former Premier Gladys Berejiklian is yet to officially confirm or deny the existence of the text messages.

