Prime Minister To Unveil $1.8 Billion South East Queensland Infrastructure Plan

The Morrison government has unveiled a $1.8 billion plan for infrastructure projects across South East Queensland.

All three levels of government are set to approve the plan which will include large-scale changes to Brisbane Metro.

Both Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk are set to reveal 20 years’ worth of projects to take place across south east Queensland.

The plan will include $450 million towards a new Woolloongabba Brisbane Metro station which will align with the 2032 Olympics.

At least $3 million will be pledged to a centre for First Nations culture, as well as a $190.5 million green bridge and a $250 million Liveability Fund.

On the outskirts of Brisbane, $41 million in funding will be attributed to a North Stradbroke ferry terminal, $40.5 million will be delegated to road safety upgrades on the Brisbane Valley Highway and another $25 will go to increasing house stock in Toowoomba.

The City Deal was originally proposed by Scott Morrison following his win back in 2019 when he suggested the plan would deliver a “stronger economy and stronger future” for the south east.

“South East Queensland is one of the fastest growing regions in Australia, and with the population expected to continue to grow, it is crucial that we invest in the infrastructure it needs to thrive for decades to come,” he said.

