Prince Andrew And His Accuser Settle Sex Abuse Case Out Of Court

There has been a major development with a bombshell twist in the sexual assault case against Prince Andrew.

The second son of the Queen and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached an out of court settlement, most likely to avoid a trial that would have brought further embarrassment to the monarchy.

Lawyers said Andrew would instead make a sizable donation to Ms Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights.

"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," their statement said.

"It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years."

"Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others."

Ms Giuffre filed the lawsuit in a Manhattan federal court in August last year, alleging that she was sexually trafficked to the British royal by Jeffrey Epstein between 2000 and 2002.

The duke of York repeatedly denied those allegations.

