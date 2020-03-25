Prince Charles Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus
He's self-isolating
Getty
The Prince of Wales has been tested positive to coronavirus.
Charles, 71, was tested after it was revealed a flag bearer at a Commonwealth service he attended, alongside the Queen, had tested positive
He is said to be experiencing mild symptoms as he self-isolates in Scotland.
Clarence House said in a statement: “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”