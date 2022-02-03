Private Christian College Withdraws Controversial Gender Contract

Citipointe Christian College has retracted its controversial enrolment contract admitting "deeply regretting" some students feel they would have been discriminated against.

The Brisbane school principal pastor Brian Mulheran issued an apology on Thursday to families, over the controversial contract requiring students to agree to specific gender roles and denounce homosexuality.

“We deeply regret that some students feel that they would be discriminated against because of their sexuality or gender identity, and I apologise to them and their families on behalf of the College,” pastor Mulheran said.

“As stated previously, the College does not and will not discriminate against any student because of their sexuality or gender identity. It is central to our faith that being gay or transgender in no way diminishes a person’s humanity or dignity in God’s eyes.

“It is also deeply distressing that some of our students have been vilified in the community simply for their religious beliefs or because they attend the college,” the statement said.

Education Minister Grace Grace has welcomed the school’s decision to withdraw the contract.

“I called for that [retraction] on a number of occasions this week and can I obviously urge in the interests of mental welfare of students, staff, parents and carers and in the public interest that they abandon these contracts and that they never resurface again,” she said.

Meantime, the highly contentious contract has reignited debate over protecting LGBTIQ+ students ahead of a potential vote on Prime Minister Scott Morrison's proposed Religious Discrimination Bill in the coming sitting fortnight.

