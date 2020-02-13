“Probably The End Of Their Careers” | Club Legend Throws Down The Gauntlet To Knights Superstars

Newcastle Knights legend Adam MacDougall has thrown down the gauntlet to the club's superstars as they face a career defining season in 2020.

MacDougall told Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG on Thursday, another failed season could be career ending for some of the club's biggest stars.

LISTEN HERE:

"To be honest with you if some of these senior players don't perform it's probably the end of their careers as well," MacDougall told The Rush Hour with MG.

The two-time Premiership winner also discussed the Knights' 2020 Premiership chances plus Nathan Brown's sacking.

HEAR THE FULL CHAT BELOW: