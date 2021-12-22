Procter & Gamble Issue Urgent Recall On Shampoo Products Over Cancer-Causing Chemicals

Procter & Gamble have announed an urgent nationwide recall of various different hair products after they discovered many products could contain a cancer-causing chemical.

Procter & Gamble have recalled a number of hair products including dry shampoo, Pantene and Waterl over fears the products may contain benzene.

The Australian recall follows a much larger scale recall in the US where their consumer goods company is located.

Procter & Gamble in a statement are urging anyone who is using the products to desist immediately and throw the products away.

“While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can,” they said.

“We detected benzene in aerosol dry shampoo spray products and aerosol dry conditioner spray products.”

While it’s not certain that all of the products distributed contain the harmful ingredient, Procter & Gamble have said they will recall everything “out of an abundance of caution”.

They also emphasised that the amount of benzene discovered in the products “would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences”.

“However, in light of these findings, and out of an abundance of caution, we have issued a voluntary recall at the consumer level of aerosol dry shampoo spray products and aerosol dry conditioner spray products from Pantene and Waterl”.

Full refunds will be offered to customers.

The recalled products include:

Pantene Never Tell Dry shampoo 120g, with EAN 080878188727 – batch numbers 0065144504, 0280144504, 0310144504, 0330144504, 0364144504, 1008087818, 1008087881 and 1074144504

Pantene Cheat Day Dry Shampoo Foam 169g, with EAN 080878190928 – batch numbers 0064144504, 0097144504, 0289144504, 1028144504, 1112144504 and 1145144502

Waterl

