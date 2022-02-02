Professor Catherine Bennett Answers All Your Booster Questions

With more and more Australians becoming eligible to get their booster vaccine, Tanya & Steve spoke with Professor Catherine Bennett about the side effects of the third dose.

Chair Epidemiologist At Deakin University, Prof. Bennett shared why some Aussies might react differently to either the Moderna or Pfizer booster shot.

Tanya had just ticked off her triple-vaxx which caused an adverse reaction in comparison to earlier doses.

"It does just depend on the person.." Professor Bennett shared, "..it could be that you had a really mild infection of something else at the time".

Listen in as Prof. Bennett answers all your booster questions, including effectiveness against variants and why infection severity can differ from case to case.

LISTEN HERE:

Bennett outlined that a varied reaction is a sign that your immune system is responding. She also detailed the differences in the Moderna and Pfizer jabs, given the third shot is a "personal preference".

As it stands, almost 40% of eligible Australians (aged 18+) have received their third dose for the vaccine against COVID-19.

Last month, Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales fast-tracked their booster blitz, reducing the interval from three months to four months after your second dose.

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.