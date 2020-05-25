Professor Says Be Prepared For More Home Schooling

Mackay & Whitsundays residents have been told to prepare for more home schooling down the track! Professor Neil Selwyn, Faculty of Education at Monash University says “The gradual reopening of schools and resumption of face-to-face teaching is giving us a glimmer of hope that our lives are headed back towards more familiar territory. However, it may well be that the home-based schooling many of us have just experienced during March, April and May is something that we need to get used to. Communities hit by increasing spates of bushfires, flooding and other natural crises might well have to resort to similar switches to remote schooling. While the educational disruptions that this generation of schoolchildren are experiencing might seem unprecedented, it might well not be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. If this is not the last that we’ve seen of large numbers of school students having to learn at home through remote education, then it makes sense to be now setting about preparing ourselves for the next round of home-based learning.”

