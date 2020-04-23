Project Apollo Boss Wayne Pearce Makes A Huge Call On The 2020 NRL Grand Final

Project Apollo boss Wayne Pearce has made a huge call on the 2020 NRL Grand Final.

LISTEN BELOW:

Last month, the Project Apollo team were looking a different ways to make the NRL's return innovative.

A basketball style Grand Final series, playoff for the wooden spoon and the wildcard weekend were all floated as possible ideas.

Pearce also responded to RLPA boss Clint Newton's statement today with doubts surrounding the May 28 start date; hear the full chat below.