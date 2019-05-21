Promised Tax Cuts Might Not Come Into Action Until NEXT Financial Year

Aussies could have to wait for a year to get the tax cuts promised by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The Coalition promised tax cuts of up to $1080 per person if elected, but it’s now likely tax payers won’t see the extra cash until next financial year.

That’s because parliament may not resume until June 30 and the law will need to be changed before they can come into action.

“At the moment it’s not looking until the back end of June” the Prime Minister told Sky News last night.

“So that really does make very narrow that opportunity to do it before June 30. I think that is very unlikely with the advice I have received”.

Despite this, a spokesperson for Mr Morrison insists the changes will be delivered during the next financial year.

