Promising Signs For The Rental Market In Central Queensland

Last time Banksy & Pinky caught up with Rebecca from Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate they discussed how tight the rental market was in the Rockhampton region.

Since then, there's been some promising signs with more rental properties finally opening up.

Rebecca also informed Banksy & Pinky that inspections are filling up very quickly, so it's important to be first in best dressed with paperwork up to date and ready to handover if you are interested in a particular property.

It was also mentioned that this is a great time for landlords, and if you're a new investor, PODRE is ready to guide you into the rental market.

