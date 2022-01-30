Proof Of Vaccination To Enter Pubs, Clubs & Venues Kicks In

From Monday, West Australians aged over 16 must provide proof of a Covid vaccination to enter pubs, cafes, restaurants, and several major venues.

Masks are currently required in indoor settings, but additional measures have yet to be determined, despite cases steadily rising over the last couple of weeks, with 20 new infections reported on Sunday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Western Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Premier Mark McGowan said he has not ruled out reinstating further restrictions.

“When the time comes, we’ll put in place further public health measures,” Mr McGowan said.

“You don’t want to put them in before you need them, and you don’t want them too late, it’s a delicate balance to get it right.

“If you put them in too early, you get people getting sick of them over time,” he warned.

It comes as the state's top doctor warns it's time to bring in Covid restrictions for the unvaccinated.

Australian Medical Association WA President Dr Mark Duncan-Smith said he is hopeful the introduced restrictions will help curb the spread.

"We have Omicron here already, it’s really time to have some restrictions," he urged.

"At least it’s the beginning of them. We need some restrictions to reduce the progression of that current Omicron outbreak." - Dr Duncan-Smith

From today, across all of WA, proof of vaccination will be required to enter hospitality venues, nightclubs, bottle shops, indoor entertainment venues, gyms and more.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr