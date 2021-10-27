Property Investor Pushes Massive Rodeo Drive Themed CBD Project

A Cairns businessman has just offered to support a massive project that will see a section of the Cairns CBD transformed into a north Queensland version of Rodeo Drive.

Property investor Frank Gasparin has pledged to push the huge project which will revert a dead spot in the CBD into a bustling rendition of LA’s Rodeo Drive.

The Adelaide based investor has a portfolio already jam-packed full of Cairns properties including the former post office building.

Gasparin has been pushing to get the $2.5 million-dollar changes to Abbott and Spence street happening for over a year and has finally taken matters into his own hands telling Adelaide Now that the city needs to find a way to bring people back to the dead patch of CBD.

“If the council will put the money up, we will pay the interest for three years,” he said.

“I’m prepared to do that and determined to make it happen.

“The council needs to understand that Abbott and Spence streets are dead,” he added.

“How are we going to bring the people back?”

In a push to move the project along, Gasparin commissioned a team of town planners to create a 3D model of his concept.

Some of the massive changes to the CBD include a brand-new water fountain, paved plaza, along with hanging baskets and colourful flowers along the median strips.

There will also be a new “destination arbour” stretching the span of the road which will read “Cairns, Abbot St”.

While Gasparin has offered to take care of the interest on any loan taken out by the city council, Council CEO Mica Martin has emphasised that the new project is not at the top of their priority list.

“While council welcomes new ideas on how to improve the city’s offerings, at this time council’s number one advocacy priority is the Cairns Water Security – Stage 1 project, which recognises the need to provide water security for a growing community and economy,” she said.

Other projects at the front of the cue include a new CQ University campus, improvements to the region’s roads and turning Cairns Hospital into a university hospital.

