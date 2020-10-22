Proposed new Council Office site selected



“This was just one stage in a multi stage decision making process that commenced back in 2017” said Mayor Des Noll. Council established it’s long term strategic objective to review future expansion requirements and options for the Council Main Office in its Strategic Plan 2018-2021. After exhausting renovation options for the current site, it selected the former Millicent Community Club as its preferred site back in 2018, but that building was subsequently sold by the administrator before initial concept plans could be finalised.



“Now that the former Netball Courts site has been confirmed, the next stage in the process will be to engage a suitably qualified architect to produce a detailed design that meets both the current and future needs of the Council. It is assumed that the purpose built Council office will serve the community well into the next century, so we need to get the design right,” said Mayor Noll.

“We will need to establish a realistic budget and a detailed and independent Prudential Management Plan will also be commissioned to ensure the project can be funded over its life.”



“Once the design has been finalised, the next stage will be to seek tender submissions to construct the building. The tender selection criteria will be weighted towards local trades, services and suppliers in order to stimulate our local economy."

"Then, and only then, will Council make the final decision to fund the construction of a new office.” Community consultation will take place throughout the various stages of the project to help inform Council with its decision making process. “This is a big decision – one that requires careful consideration, but also one that will prepare our region for an even brighter and more prosperous future. It is a strategic investment in our communities future.”