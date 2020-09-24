Proposed Road Closure & Sale: Part Maher Rd, Leeton

At its September Ordinary Meeting, Council resolved to support in principle the closure of a Council public road being Maher Road and authorised the sale to the adjoining owner Mr and Mrs P Draper for market value, provided that no objections are received from notifiable authorities.

Council received a formal proposal from Mr and Mrs P Draper in May for the closure of a section of Maher Road Leeton and their subsequent purchase of the closed road.

In their view, Mr. and Mrs. P Draper expressed the road closure was critical in making their farming operation fit for the future. Consolidation of the road area within their farm will allow for machinery and water use efficiency and flexibility in the types of crops that they can grow.

Council’s Director Operations Peter Keane said the proposed use of Primary Production in the area of closed road would be in accordance with the objectives of the RU1 zone.

In a previous report to Council on the matter, Councillors Michael Kidd and Tony Ciccia sought clarification on future access to the lots adjoining the road lot and Murrumbidgee Irrigation’s concurrence.

Council resolved to advertise the proposed closure under the Roads Act 1993 and to specifically advise Murrumbidgee Irrigation of the proposed closure.

Council also requested a further report addressing the question of how properties that rely on access from the section of Maher Road that the Drapers propose be closed would be serviced in the event that the Draper farm is sold off as individual lots at a future date.

The proposed closure was advertised under the provisions of the Roads Act 1993 for a period of 28 days.

In a report to Council, Council’s Property Coordinator and Native Title Manager Mrs. Donna O’Bryan stated Council did not receive any submissions regarding the proposed closure from the public or the landowners and, to date, no objections have been received from a notifiable authority.

Murrumbidgee Irrigation has also advised Council that it has no interest in this section of Maher Road, and Mr. and Mrs. Draper have written to Council to confirm their intent to consolidate the lots.

Survey plans will now be developed at the cost of the applicants.

Missed the show? Catch up with Breakfast with Mandy here: