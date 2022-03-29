Proposed Sandown Redevelopment Enters Industry Analysis Stage

Plans to redevelop the Sandown Racecourse to a medium-density estate have been submitted to the Dandenong council.

The historic racetrack is under the spotlight after a proposal to build 7,500 new homes at the site was put forward by the Melbourne Racing Club.

The council will discuss the rezoning proposal of the 112-hectare site next Monday, outlining a potential move to bring 16,000 residents to a new suburb.

For years the horse and motor racing course has face redevelopment threats, yet the MRC application opens the door for a lucrative land deal which assists all parties.

"What this means is, this will be the opportunity, once it is exhibited, for the community to examine these plans and have their say and we hope that the community takes up that opportunity," Councillor Rhonda Garad explained.

If the planned rezoning goes ahead, a new urban development would establish four precincts in the southeast area - East, West, Princes and Town Centre.

Homes, medical centres, and schools would come at an estimated cost of $3.5 billion, and would take nearly 20 years to complete.

MRC CEO Josh Blanksby insisted the council would weigh up an option which allows racing to continue.

"There are many iterations in between," he said. "Eventually everyone will sit down and work out the best use of the site. There are other options.

"That’s just how applications are framed. People should not be jumping up and down and saying 'that’s it'.

"From a planning point of view, they (council) want to know the most you could do on this land. I you want to do less, that’s up to you, you’re the landowner."

Sandown has hosted horse racing since 1888 and motorsport since the 1960s.

