Proserpine Woman Wins Division One In Set For Life!

Picture this: it’s Monday morning, you’re at work and you’ve just received a phone call with the news you’ve won division one in Set for Life. Well, that’s the reality for one Proserpine woman who will now be receiving $4.8 million during the next two decades.



The North Queensland player scored the division one prize of $20,000 a month for 20 years in Set for Life draw 1850, drawn Saturday 29 August 2020.



This morning, an official from the Lott called the winner, who was completely oblivious her life was about to change forever.



“Oh my god! Oh my god!” she laughed.



“I am shocked! I don’t know what to say.



“I am completely speechless.



“I can’t believe this has happened to me. I never in a million years thought I would win division one.



“This is incredible. It’s absolutely incredible!



“I have to come back down to earth. I am at work right now.



“I will definitely finish the day at work. I can’t let my team down. But I will celebrate later today.



“I’ve just won Set for Life! I’m not kidding, I have,” she said to her colleagues.



“My work friends can’t believe it either!”



When asked how she planned to enjoy life as a Set for Life division one winner, the overjoyed lady said while would need some time to think, she did have a few ideas.



“The first thing I am going to do is get myself a new car,” she explained.



“I will share some with my family too, and I want to donate some money to a number of charities.



“I will keep working, but I might cut back a bit. I might do some volunteering instead!



“I just don’t even know what I will do with the rest of the prize.



“I won’t be worried about looking out for things on sale now though!



“We’ve always been battlers, so this changes everything for my family.”



Her winning 5-game QuickPick was purchased at Fresh Fields News & Gifts, 89 Main Street, Proserpine.



Fresh Fields News & Gifts owner Barbara Cochrane said she was celebrating making one of her customers Set for Life.



“It’s absolutely fantastic!” she said.



“We’ve been sharing the good news with all our customers and the staff are going to celebrate with a cold beverage.



“The good news will spread fast and all of our customers will all be very excited.



“We last sold a division one winning entry in July 2019. Since we took ownership, we have had three major wins in three years.



“We would like to send our congratulations and best wishes to our winner, and we would like to say thank you for supporting our store.



“This win is very exciting and it is great to have something positive to focus on in these uncertain times.”



Across the country, the Queensland winner held the only entry that won the division one prize in Set for Life draw 1850 on Saturday 29 August 2020.



The winning numbers in Set for Life draw 1850 were 19, 35, 7, 5, 23, 44 and 34, with the bonus numbers 17 and 41.



The Queensland woman is the 66th Set for Life division one winner nationally since the game began and the 12th Set for Life division one winner for the year.



About Set for Life



Set for Life gives you the chance to win the division one prize of $20,000 a month for 20 years – that’s $20K on replay!



Each ticket you purchase gives you an entry into seven consecutive daily draws! Meaning you have the chance to win $20K on replay seven times!



To win division one in Set for Life, players must correctly match all 7 winning numbers drawn from 1-44 in a single game. The game also offers a division two prize of $5,000 a month for 12 months, for up to four winners in each draw.



Between 1 July 2019 and 30 June 2020, there were 14 Set for Life division one winners across Australia who will receive $67.2 million during the next 20 years.



As at 30 June 2020, $36.94 million in monthly payments of $20,000 had been paid to the 63 Set for Life division one winners across Australia.



To find out more about our Set for Life winners visit the Lott’s website at

www.thelott.com/set-for-life/stories/set-for-life-winners.



To hear an interview from a Set for Life winner visit the Lott’s website at www.thelott.com/promotions/sfl-winner.



The home of Australia’s Official Lotteries, the Lott operates and markets Australia’s leading lottery games customers know and love creating everyday winners, winning every day.



Last financial year, more than 104.9 million winners took home more than $3.45 billion in prize money from their favourite games at the Lott, including TattsLotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Powerball, Oz Lotto, Set for Life, Lucky Lotteries, Keno, Super 66, Lotto Strike and Instant Scratch-Its.



In the 12 months to 30 June 2020, Australia’s Official Lotteries contributed more than $1.4 billion via state lottery taxes and donations to help community initiatives, such as hospitals, health research, disaster relief and education