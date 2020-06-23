Prostate Cancer Nurses Expanded

Men with prostate cancer living in regional South Australia will receive extra support closer to home with

new dedicated prostate cancer nursing roles established across the state.



SA’s Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, Adj Assoc Prof Jenny Hurley, said Australia has one of the

highest incidence rates worldwide for prostate cancer, with one in every six men likely to be diagnosed

during their lifetime.



“There is an increasing demand for this specialised level of care, especially in regional and remote areas

of our state, and this new funding provided by the Commonwealth Government through the Prostate

Cancer Foundation of Australia goes a long way in meeting this demand,” Adj Assoc Prof Hurley said.

“Based in Mt Gambier, Port Lincoln, and Port Pirie the new specialist positions will significantly reduce

the burden of travel for families who have previously had to go great distances to access timely prostate

cancer specialist nursing care.



“The three new regional positions, as well as an additional funded prostate cancer nurse position to be

based at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, will play a valuable role in coordinating services and providing

continuity of care to men and their families living with prostate cancer.”



More than 200,000 Australian men are alive today after prostate cancer, 20,000 will be diagnosed this

year, and 3,500 will die from this disease.



Currently South Australia has two dedicated prostate cancer specialist nurses at the Royal Adelaide

Hospital and Flinders Medical Centre, who focus on managing side-effects and symptoms of treatment,

as well as providing support through recovery.



Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia CEO, Professor Jeff Dunn AO, commended SA Health for its

application to the scheme.



“About one in five men with prostate cancer experience long-term anxiety and depression and some will

have an increased risk of suicide, although few seek support for their mental health needs,” Professor

Dunn said.



“Of concern to the growing burden of prostate cancer on the South Australian community, men with a

family history of prostate cancer have double the risk of being diagnosed, and men in regional and rural

areas of Australia face a 24 per cent higher risk of death. These nurses play a critical role in providing

guidance, care and support.”