"Protect The Game, Not The Managers" | Kenty, Hoops & Gordie Clash Over Matt Burton's Situation At Penrith

On the Sunday Sin-Bin Paul Kent, Gorden Tallis and James Hooper discussed Matt Burton's situation at the Panthers.

Burton is contracted to the Panthers for this season but has already signed a deal to join the Bulldogs in 2022.

The 21-year-old, currently playing in reserve grade, is stuck behind Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary & Tyrone May at the Panthers.

The Bulldogs have continued their pursuit of getting Burton to the club a year early but Triple M's Gorden Tallis has backed the Panthers for not releasing the contracted Burton, saying it's time to start protecting the game and clubs not player managers.

