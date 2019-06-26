Protect the Kids

Children’s safety online – free event



Our children are exposed to online content in their preschool years. Behaviours like cyberbullying begin at primary school. Peer pressure can cause poor online decisions for many teenagers.

Commit to your child’s online safety by attending a presentation from one of Australia’s leading online safety experts, through the Office of the eSafety Commissioner.



eSafety is important for every child from ages 1 to 18. The event will cover everything from reducing accidental exposure, to inappropriate content, to reporting serious cyberbullying and image-based abuse.



When & Where: Tuesday July 9 from 7 - 8:30pm @Bendigo Baptist Church 757 McIvor Highway Junortoun 3551



Registration is essential as spaces are limited.



Call us on 5449 30 33 to register



Or on our website: bendigobaptist.org.au/events