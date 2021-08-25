Protester On Horseback Fined $7000 By NSW & QLD Police

The man who allegedly rode his horse through the southern Gold Coast's lockdown protest on Sunday has been slapped with a hefty fine.

Stuntman Michael Corrigan has been hit with a $7000 fine by Queensland and NSW police.

Corrigan was seen riding a white horse with no saddle through Coolangatta.

Police have since been investigating the incident with QLD Police Superintendent Rhys Wildman saying his actions were "reckless"

"There were a lot of families, young children, and he actually — a number of times — rode through the crowd trying to whip the crowd into a bit of frenzy," he said.

In scenes you could only liken to Braveheart, Corrigan was filmed riding his horse while screaming out to the large crowd of protestors.

"Cross over, everyone go across the border. They cannot arrest us all," he yelled.

Queensland Police hit Mr Corrigan with a $4,135 fine for failing to comply with CHO direction, while NSW Police slapped him with a $3,000 fine for unlawfully participating an outdoor gathering in a stay-at-home area, after the 52-year-old handed himself into Police on Monday.

