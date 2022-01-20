Protesters Take Aim After Petition Rejected Opposing Vaccine Mandate’s

Hundreds of protesters rallying against mandatory Covid vaccinations banged on windows with their fists and bodies at the Fremantle Council buildings on Wednesday night.

Chanting “no mandate”, the protesters then screamed out "shame" after their requests to local governments to be “pro-choice” were rejected at 9pm.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

“Council does not support the request from the petition received at the Ordinary Council meeting held on 15 December 2021, seeking an advocacy position being made against the State Government’s mandatory vaccination policy,” the officer wrote at the time.

“While the City recognises and acknowledges the concerns raised by the signatories to this petition, it must also rely on the information provided by the State Government and chief medical officer.

“The City supports economic viability for the wider hospitality sector and the State Governments requirement for vaccinations.”

Mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge told attendees “Freo is a tolerant and inclusive community” and asked for a modicum of respect and kindness.

“I have listened to people on both sides of this discussion with an open mind, have read and researched, and have spoken to professionals working in healthcare and emergency management,” Mayor Fitzhardinge said.

“Vaccination is the way we will get through this pandemic with the least loss of human life.

“We all want Freo to be a place that people feel safe, and as our borders open we know our city will be ready to welcome back visitors who love our town almost as much as we do,” she said.

A petition, signed by 137 people, including business owners, put to council on December 15, called for the City to “form an advocacy position” and enlist the State Government to reconsider mandatory Covid vaccinations for workers.

The gathering at Walyalup Koort was a mostly peaceful event with face painting and live music, before outraged residents raged against the machine.

Police disperse the angry mob, steering them out of the gallery, before the meeting was adjourned for 15 minutes.

Speakers were allowed a three-minute time limit to make their cases to Councillors, amplified through loudspeakers situated around in Kings Square where protesters were gathered.

Some called the State’s mandates a “violation of human rights”, and said it was “legalised killing of people”, while others claimed that “Omicron has made mandates obsolete.”

Yet, in the end the City’s officers’ original recommendation was passed nine votes in favour, and three against.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr