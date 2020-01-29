The Proudlove Parade Town Team Group is bringing back Thursday night shopping to provide an opportunity for local, small, micro and home-based businesses to trade outside normal business hours as well as activating the Proudlove Parade precinct.

Green Skills Albany Manager, Anne Sparrow, is working with Proudlove Parade businesses Yak On York, La Botanic and York St IGA as well as the Albany Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the City of Albany to activate the precinct.

The very last Proudlove Parade Night Markets will take place Thursday afternoon from 4 p.m. This is your opportunity to shop local, pick up some bargains from local businesses and contribute to Albany’s sustainable future.