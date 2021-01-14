Psychic Rose Predicts 2021 For Mackay & Whitsundays Residents Based On Your Hororscopes

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Your life becomes ‘larger than life’ this year. You may become more interested in learning, teaching, foreign cultures or perhaps your spirituality becomes more important. Plant some new seeds to bring new beginnings into your life in these areas.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Your career and social status grow. There are also new beginnings in your financial zone, so you could get another job or find new sources of income. You are also growing, and your belief systems will change to keep up with this personal growth.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20): Transformation and new beginnings are happening in your house of partnerships, significant others and legalities. A pre-existing relationship may be rejuvenated, or a new relationship begins if that’s what you want. Intimacy and other people’s money also become more important, perhaps your partner’s.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22): There are opportunities for new work, so go ahead and find something you feel passionate about if you’re in a ho humdrum job. It’s also an excellent time for health and wellbeing matters and you may feel more energetic and vital than usual.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): New beginnings and transformation occur in your house of creativity, romance and children. You could also be more revved up for leisure and pleasure, enjoying social outings with your friends and having a good time.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Changes around your home and/or family are likely. You may downsize or upsize relocating to another home. Perhaps your family grows larger, or kids finally leave home. There are also changes in your everyday work – you may have more or less work or perhaps another job.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): This year you may come out of your shell a little more in order to express your creativity. Fun, leisure and pleasure in your local area becomes more important to you. You may also consider study or have dealings with distant family members. You can balance outward expression with inward reflection and have the best of both worlds.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21): You ‘tweak’ your identity and core beliefs as new beginnings bring you to a deeper understanding of yourself. There are some family changes and opportunities come up to ease restrictive situations in your life. Your life will then become much more expansive and you may be drawn to travel, education and/or spirituality.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21): Be patient as there’s an increase in vitality and wellbeing coming. Changes in your significant relationships may occur and your family could become larger in some way. Maybe a new baby comes, or children return home. Perhaps a special friend becomes like family in some way. There’s also a financial focus as you get some new insight.

Capricorn (December 22nd to January 19): You begin the year with a surge of creativity and perhaps even playfulness. New beginnings in your spiritual life take place as you are more inward focused than usual. There is some sort of financial transformation while relationships could become closer and deeper if this is what you desire.

Aquarius (January 20th to February 18): 2021 begins with energy around your home and family. There could be some unexpected family changes, but you are motivated to succeed. Your identity and core beliefs become more expansive and you want to express more of your authentic self and find some new friends. You’re likely to have more energetic vitality this year.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You could feel more independent and you start the year off with more activity in your local area or perhaps with distant family members. There are new beginnings in romance, creativity, leisure and pleasure… Your career could also get a boost and you may consider a job that makes your heart sing.

Ms Smith said both Australia and New Zealand overall were entering an era of hope or light and people should be focused on the positive.

“Get more focussed. Even though we will have continued coronavirus outbreaks, the future is bright for Australia and New Zealand,” said Ms Smith.

“I see Australia improving its reputation and status in relation to other countries and beginning new trade agreements with other countries.

“Australia is viewed extremely positively by the likes of the UK and Canada, which will open up new alliances and growth in the economy. We have a lot to look forward to!”