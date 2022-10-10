Public Criticism Sees Mobile Speed Cameras Warning Signs Reintroduced

Criticism received from New South Wales road users will see mobile speed camera warning signs reinstated.

The State Government’s backflip on the decision comes just two years after the signs were controversially removed, seeing 10 times the number of fines issued in 2021.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

In 2021, 361,896 fines issued in compared to 38,743 in 2020 when warning signs were placed ahead of the speed cameras.

Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said the government made the decision after listening to criticism from the community.

"These additional warning signs will help educate drivers in real-time, giving them advanced warning to slow down at these high-risk points of our road network."

Warning signs will be placed ahead of speed cameras from January 1, 2023.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: