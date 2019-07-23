Public Forums For The Climate Health WA Inquiry

Western Australians can now have their say on how the public health system should manage the implications of climate change by registering to attend one of the public forums being held across the State.

The forums will be held in Perth and regional centres of Kalgoorlie, Broome, Albany, Geraldton, Bunbury, Port Hedland and Northam between 29 July and 20 August 2019.

The public forums will provide local communities an opportunity to discuss how climate change is affecting their region, and how health services can prepare for these impacts. Attendees will also be asked to consider what can be done by health services to reduce waste and move towards more sustainable practises.

All feedback will help inform the Inquiry’s final report, which will outline its findings and provide recommendations to the Minister for Health by March 2020.

Registration is required to attend the public forums via the website.

People who cannot attend a public forum but still wish to contribute to the Inquiry may provide feedback online or lodge a submission for consideration via email or post. The public submission period closes on 30 August 2019.

For registration, feedback and further information, visit the Department of Health’s website at health.wa.gov.au/climatehealthwa

The forum will be in Albany:

Date: Monday 5 August

Location: Master Builders Association, 30 Graham Street, Albany

Times: 1.00pm - 3.00pm register now (external site) | 5.00pm - 7.00pm register now (external site)